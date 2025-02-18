Myinvertor, the Andbank digital bank, will give Access from 10,000 euros to Bestinver Private Equity Fund FCRthe Alternative Assets Fund of Bestinver and Blackrock. These types of products are mainly aimed at professional investors and a minimum investment of 100,000 euros is required.

But the change of regulations a couple of years ago allowed to lower retail customers this access ticket to the tenth part, provided that two conditions are met: that this amount does not represent more than 10% of the investor’s financial assets, which should not exceed of half a million euros, and that the investment is a consequence of a personalized recommendation made by an intermediary. Hence, Myinvestor can market Bestinver’s investment vehicle, a manager who keeps the entrance to 100,000 euros by not advising.

Bankinter is the only entity that has a fund of funds in alternative assets that also gives access to retail customers. And other banks have reduced access to some of their products to tickets of 50,000 euros. But the access of retail customers has not widespread, although international managers are promoting the ELTIF, the brand used in Europe to categorize certain alternative funds.

The portfolio is composed of the Secondary Markets Fund SECONDRIES & LIQUIDITY SOLUTIONS FUND IIwhich has registered a historical net profitability (net IPR) of 45%. In addition, the direct coinversion will have an outstanding weight, through Blackrock Private Equity Eltif and Private Equity Coinvestments 2024whose historical net tirs are 12.5%. The selected impact fund is Blackrock Future Generations pe eltif (Net IRR of 16.5%), and for direct investments in non -listed companies, it has been chosen for Blackrock Private Equity Primaries 2024 (Net IRR of 13.1%), according to data provided by Myinvestor, which provides a Diversified portfolio in more than 300 companieswith a geographical distribution of 60% in the US, 30% in Europe and 10% in the rest of the world.

Requirements

The requirements to hire this fund are have an account in Myinvestor, which is free, without commissions and is paid to 1.5 % APR to 70,000 euros the first year and 0.30 % later. Once the account is opened, the client has to perform an suitability test that will determine if it is suitable for hiring the fund. The marketing period will be open until March 7.

“Blackrock’s risk capital funds have historically had average annual profitability of 20%. This product stands out for bringing private capital markets closer to small investors, allowing them to access profitability that, historically, have exceeded those of stock markets,” Explain the firm in a press release.

The investment in the fund will be carried out progressively for 2025. From 2029, the fund will begin to return cash, and investors are expected to recover their entire capital invested in 2031. From that time, they will begin to receive the potentials Periodic benefits until 2037, with the possibility that the deadline extends until 2039, according to the bank.