The new system, the result of a study coordinated by Italian researchers, includes gender and age in calculating the risk of serious illness among patients, almost all of whom are anemic

Approximately every year three thousand people over 70 in Italy they are affected by myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer characterized by anemia which can evolve over time into a more serious disease, the acute myeloid leukemia. Who is likely to have a more aggressive shape? Which more or less intense therapies to start and when? The answer comes from a new personalized medicine algorithm that calculates the risk of disease progression taking into account the patient’s gender and age, developed by a group of researchers led by Matthew Della Porta, head of the Leukemia and myelodysplasia Unit at the IRCCS Humanitas Clinical Institute in Milan. According to the results of a study, coordinated by Humanitas within the European consortium GenoMed4All (funded by the Horizon 2020 programme) and just published in the magazine Lancet Haematology

gender, and age are key factors in the prognosis of myelodysplastic syndromes.

What are In particular, being male and over sixty would be related to increased severity of anemia symptoms, a lower life expectancy and the need for earlier treatments than for female subjects with the same disease explains Della Porta, a professor at Humanitas University. Myelodysplastic syndromes (also called myelodysplasias) are a diverse group of blood disorders caused by damage to bone marrow stem cells failing to produce an adequate amount of functional blood cells. This leads to a shortage of white blood cells, red blood cells and/or platelets. Thus, in a percentage of cases, myelodysplastic syndromes transform over time into acute myeloid leukemia. They are little known, but on the increase and will grow even more in the coming years because predominantly affect the elderly and in Italy the general aging of the population is now an established fact. Often, at an early stage there are no obvious symptoms and the disease is then diagnosed late, or incidentally from blood tests done for other reasons. But, if discovered in time, it can be countered (there are many new therapies available) and prevent it from evolving into leukemia.

Watch out for these symptoms The most relevant symptoms that occur at the onset of the disease are the anemia (present in all patients, causing tiredness, lack of stamina, tachycardia and leg cramps), thrombocytopenia (which can cause bleeding) e leukopenia (which can cause recurring infections) – clarifies the expert -. In the more advanced stages, the disease affects the functionality of various organs (heart and circulatory system primarily as a result of severe anemia), generating further complications that reduce the life expectancy of patients. Clinically they are extremely heterogeneous pathologies: they range from patients who have the same life expectancy as the general population of the same age, to cases which, on the other hand, have a very rapid evolution into acute leukemia within a few months. Because of this It is very important to understand who has a more aggressive pathologyin order to set the best therapy, prolong the survival of patients and improve their quality of life.

Differences between males and females There new researchwhich he collected and retrospectively analyzed thanks to artificial intelligence ea a gender medicine approach the largest number of myelodysplasia cases available so far (over 13,000), demonstrates that the biological behavior of the disease, and therefore the prognosis and treatment, are not only influenced by the clinical aspects, but also by the sex and age of the patient. The results indicate that gender influences the expression of the disease in three aspects: biology, prognosis and treatment. As far as biology is concerned, the DNA mutations underlying the disease are different in males and females – explains Della Porta, scientific coordinator of the study also carried out thanks to AIRC and funding from the Ministry of Health -. This observation also affects symptoms and clinical evolution, which depend on the type of DNA alterations: symptoms such as anemia are more severe in men precisely because of the type of mutations characteristic of the male sex. The different prognosis, with significantly lower life expectancy for males than females. Anemia therapies also need to be managed differently, because males tend to have negative consequences on quality and life expectancy with higher levels of hemoglobin and red blood cells. This is particularly evident on the risk of cardiovascular complicationswhich are much more frequent in men and are more heavily affected by the lack of oxygen resulting from anemia.

The new algorithm Artificial intelligence (AI) was fundamental to analyze the data in depth and thanks to the collaboration with i data scientist of the Humanitas AI Center, the researchers made algorithms able to implement, on the single patient, two innovative prognostic models for myelodysplastic syndromes including age and gender. By entering patient data in a online platformthe doctor can now get a more accurate prognosis for each individual patient. The prognosis calculated with the new mathematical model is compared with the traditional systems (International Prognostic Scoring System-IPSS-R), which use disease-related parameters only. Our hope that these scientific results, together with the realization of the platform, can assisting physicians in making decisions regarding patients with myelodysplastic syndromeallowing gender and precision medicine approaches to be applied more and more easily also in hematology, he concludes Julia Maggionigraduate student in Hematology at Humanitas University and first author of the study on Lancet Haematology.