The aftershocks of the pandemic continue to stir up the universe of viruses and bacteria with the potential to make humans sick. The confinements and the use of masks imposed to stop the circulation of the coronavirus also kept the infections of other pathogens at a minimum, which now, with all restrictions abandoned, are recovering lost ground. They also do so by finding greater opportunities to spread due to the decline in natural immunization of the population, which under normal conditions occurs imperceptibly.

If last winter it was the respiratory syncytial virus that returned with force to Europe and led the pediatric wards of hospitals to collapse, now it is the mycoplasma pneumoniae —a bacteria also called Eaton's agent after the American researcher who first isolated it in 1944— which has alerted international health authorities. First was the World Health Organization (WHO).) which focused on the significant increase in pneumonia cases registered just over a month ago in China. And now it is the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) that monitors in recent weeks the increase in circulation of the mycoplasma on the continent, with a reboundand infections reported by six countries (France, Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway).

He mycoplasma It is a “very peculiar” bacteria for several reasons, experts explain. Like amoebas, “it does not have a cell wall, which allows it to deform and infiltrate the body's natural defense barriers more easily. Furthermore, this makes it immune to some antibiotics such as penicillins, which act on this wall,” says Pere-Joan Cardona, head of the Microbiology service at the Germans Trias Hospital (Badalona).

Carlos Rodrigo, member of the Spanish Society of Pediatric Infectology (SEIP), details that this pathogen “behaves halfway between viruses and bacteria” in clinical manifestations. “Like most viruses, it does not usually cause very serious symptoms. But in some circumstances, it is capable of colonizing the lower respiratory tract like other bacteria and causing pneumonia and other complications. In this case, unlike viruses, we do have a treatment, which is some antibiotics such as macrolides. [azitromicina, eritromicina…]. But in the vast majority of cases the symptoms are self-limited, they last a few days with moderate symptoms and do not require them,” he says.

This lower virulence of mycoplasma Compared to other bacteria that affect the respiratory tract, such as pneumococcus, it has led to another striking situation. “It is a pathogen that has been among us all our lives, but about which we still have many things to know. In large part, this is because since they mostly produce mild symptoms and, in practice, indistinguishable from many respiratory viral infections, many times they did not go much further when investigating the cases,” explains Rodrigo.

“The bacteria can colonize the pharynx asymptomatically. Up to 20% of the population has it without suffering any problem until some factor such as cold or a viral infection creates the conditions that facilitate its descent into the lungs. This is why it is not strange that now it is the countries of northern Europe or areas of China with a similar climate that have detected this increase in infections first,” adds Cardona.

Two factors related to the pandemic have contributed to the current global surge in infections and severe cases due to mycoplasma, a phenomenon from which Spain is not being greatly affected for now, according to all the sources consulted. “It is a bacteria that usually presents cycles and registers a peak of cases every two or three years. With each peak, the natural immunization of the population increases and this causes the incidence to be lower in the following ones. With the restrictions of the pandemic, its circulation decreased greatly and the susceptible population with little immunity has grown greatly. The logical result is that there will now be an increase in the number of infections,” summarizes Pere Godoy, member of the Surveillance Working Group of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology (SEE).

The immunity developed after an infection by the bacteria does not last and a person can suffer respiratory conditions from the bacteria. mycoplasma several times in life. This also explains that the more time that has passed since the previous infection, the more susceptible a person is to contracting it and developing more severe symptoms. The most affected population groups are usually children from four or five years of age and adolescents. “Public health services usually detect outbreaks in schools or other institutions frequented by minors of these ages,” explains Godoy.

The second reason that explains the current increase in notifications has more to do with the increase in the diagnostic capacity of the health system inherited from the pandemic than with the bacteria itself, according to experts. “Before, a respiratory infection was diagnosed and, if it was not serious or did not produce a striking outbreak, it was not investigated. He mycoplasma It is not a notifiable disease. But now we have PCR tests in most hospitals. Families and health professionals have become accustomed to knowing the cause of infections. Much more is analyzed and the results allow us to identify pathogens that previously remained undetermined”, Rodrigo maintains.

This fact, experts trust, will allow us to know with certainty in the coming years many more details about this pathogen that were previously unknown. One of them, this expert points out, is the reason why younger children do not usually suffer relevant clinical symptoms due to the bacteria.

In a recent alert bulletin, The ECDC highlights the situation registered in states such as the Netherlands, with a marked upward trend in diagnoses that “has reached levels higher than those recorded in the previous four years”, as well as “cases of pneumonia in patients aged 5 to 14 years”.

In the six countries that have reported an increase in the incidence of infections mycoplasmathis has occurred “in all age groups, but mainly in children and adolescents”, which in “a country [no mencionado] “It has translated into an increase in serious cases that have required admission to intensive care units.”

To date, no country has observed an increase in resistance of this bacteria to macrolide antibiotics. For all these reasons, the ECDC encourages countries to strengthen surveillance systems and report any changes in the incidence or severity of detected cases.

