First cases of mycoplasma pneumonia in children in Italy. «Now that attention has increased for this bacterium», which «is suspected to be among the causes of an increase in hospitalizations of children for pneumonia in China and in some European countries such as France, Holland and Denmark», «we are starting to report cases also in our country where, it is worth repeating, Mycoplasma has always circulated in the community”.

This was specified by the Higher Institute of Health, in the aftermath of the latest RespiVirNet surveillance report, coordinated by the ISS in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, in which «two cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae were detected in children hospitalized with respiratory symptoms from the laboratory of reference of Perugia”, one relating to the week from 20 to 26 November (coinfection with rhinovirus) and one for the current week, “in line with what is expected in this period”.

The ISS underlines that “its timely identification shows how the surveillance network is able to record its presence and, consequently, also a possible increase in the number of cases over time”.

«In recent days there has been a lot of talk in the media about Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections, also in relation to the increase in hospitalizations of children in various countries», explains the ISS which, to clarify, publishes online «some of the most common questions and answers, by the Infectious Diseases department”.

«Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a bacterium that colonizes the respiratory tract, causing infections ranging from mild and often self-limiting symptoms (colds, pharyngitis) to more severe forms such as pneumonia. In particular, this microorganism is commonly known as the etiological agent for atypical pneumonia, capable of occurring in preschool subjects, young adults and in subjects with complications or immunological alterations. It is estimated that it causes between 10 and 20% of all pneumonias globally”, highlight the experts.

But is it a new pathogen? «This pathogen has been well known for years – the ISS points out – and Mycoplasma infection is quite common, especially up to 6 years of age. Epidemics occur periodically.”

It is sensitive to various antibiotics and is treated by applying known and verified protocols. But what are the symptoms? «The infection generally does not cause symptoms – the ISS continues – or gives mild respiratory symptoms. In some cases, however, it can cause pneumonia, which in more serious situations may require hospitalization.

In the patient, Mycoplasma pneumoniae can often be present simultaneously with other pathogens, such as respiratory viruses. This co-infection supported by multiple pathogens can exacerbate symptoms and require hospitalization.”

And how is it treated? «Fortunately – the experts reassure – Mycoplasma pneumoniae is sensitive to various antibiotics and therefore the infection can be treated through the application of well-known and verified medical protocols».