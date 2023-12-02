Of Health editorial team

The Higher Institute of Health reports two cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae in children hospitalized with respiratory symptoms from the reference laboratory of Perugia. But this is not a new pathogen

Now that attention has increased for this bacterium, which is suspected to be among the causes of an increase in hospitalizations of children for pneumonia in China and in some European countries such as France, Holland and Denmark, cases are starting to be reported in our country too where, it is worth repeating, Mycoplasma has always circulated in the community. The Higher Institute of Health specifies thisin the aftermath of the latest RespiVirNet surveillance report, coordinated by the ISS in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, in which two cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae were detected (HOW IT IS RECOGNIZED HERE) in children hospitalized with respiratory symptoms by the reference laboratory of Perugia, one relating to the week from 20 to 26 November (coinfection with rhinovirus) and one for the current week, in line with what is expected in this period.

Online questions and answers The ISS underlines that its timely identification shows how the surveillance network is able to register its presence and, consequently, also a possible increase in the number of cases over time. In recent days there has been a lot of talk in the media about Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections, also in relation to the increase in hospitalizations of children in various countries, explains the ISS which, to clarify, publishes some of the most common questions and answers are online, edited by the Infectious Diseases department.

Mycoplasma pneumoniae a bacterium that colonizes the respiratory tract, causing infections ranging from mild and often self-limiting symptoms (colds, pharyngitis) up to more severe forms such as pneumonia. In particular, this microorganism commonly known as the causative agent for atypical pneumonia, capable of occurring in preschool subjects, young adults and in subjects with complications or immunological alterations. It is estimated that it causes between 10 and 20% of all pneumonias globally, experts highlight.

Not a new bacterium But is it a new pathogen? This pathogen has been well known for years – the ISS points out – and Mycoplasma infection is quite common, especially up to 6 years of age. Epidemics occur periodically. What are the symptoms? The infection generally causes no symptoms – the ISS illustrates again – or mild respiratory symptoms. In some cases, however, it can cause pneumonia, which in more serious situations may require hospitalization. In the patient, often Mycoplasma pneumoniae can be present simultaneously with other pathogens, such as respiratory viruses. This co-infection supported by multiple pathogens can exacerbate symptoms and require hospitalization. But how is it treated? Fortunately – experts reassure – Mycoplasma pneumoniae is sensitive to various antibiotics and therefore the infection can be treated through the application of well-known and verified medical protocols.