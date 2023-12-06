Infectious disease specialist Kulesh called a lingering cough a symptom of mycoplasma infection

Cases of mycoplasma infection have been identified in Russia, Rospotrebnadzor reported. In China, it affects thousands of children aged 3 to 7 years. The outbreak is raging in Beijing, as well as in Tianjin, where a children’s hospital receives 13,000 patients a day. The Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China considers these figures to be record-breaking. In Russia we are talking about isolated cases so far, but in St. Petersburg an unusual increase in childhood morbidity has been noted, including cases of mycoplasma pneumonia.

What are the symptoms of mycoplasma infection?

Most often, during a mycoplasma infection, a person’s temperature rises, fatigue and a lingering cough appear, explained infectious disease specialist Veronika Kulesh. Her colleague, director of laboratory medicine and production of the LabQuest laboratory, Lyubov Stankevich, added that the disease can occur in waves.

“In two to three weeks, a wave-like improvement occurs, and during this period the child can go to school or kindergarten and infect others,” the expert noted.

Also, according to Stankevich, mycoplasma infection is invulnerable to some antibiotics. The head of the Center of Excellence “Personalized Medicine” of the Institute of Fundamental Medicine and Biology of Kazan Federal University, Albert Rizvanov, indicated that this primarily concerns antibiotics of the macrolide group.

The disease can manifest itself in different forms, from damage to the upper respiratory tract to problems with the genitourinary system, noted Sergei Voznesensky, associate professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of RUDN University.

Rospotrebnadzor assured that the situation with respiratory diseases in Russia is fully under control, all cases of infection, including in groups, are being actively investigated.

Meanwhile, in the regions of Russia as a whole, the childhood incidence of various infections is increasing, and representatives of the St. Petersburg Health Committee consider the situation is unusual. Thus, in Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 5 named after Filatov, mycoplasma infection was found in every third child with manifestations of acute respiratory diseases (ARI).

Every second or third patient with ARVI in the hospital has pneumonia, and in 50-80 percent of cases it is mycoplasma pneumonia. This didn't happen before Elena Dondureichief freelance pediatric infectious disease specialist of the St. Petersburg health department

The St. Petersburg committee explained that hospitalization of patients in infectious diseases hospitals increased by almost 17 percent over the week.

In turn, the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, assessing the epidemiological situation in Russia, reportedthat mycoplasma infection, cases of infection of which are registered, is absolutely controllable.

The minister emphasized that the country has a sufficient number of drugs. Murashko noted that science knows the diagnosis of mycoplasma infection, its course and clinical manifestations.