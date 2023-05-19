from the newsroomi

Mycon, a fintech consortium in Brazil, exclusively announced the expansion of its partnership with 99 through its digital wallet, 99Pay. The novelty will be exclusive to users registered in the application. Through the partnership, a credit amount from R$ 8 thousand will be offered up to BRL 700 thousand with a term of up to 240 months, with no down payments and no interest.

The partnership between the companies guarantees access to credit through the Mycon consortium with the lowest rate in Brazil – from 9.99% for the entire period chosen. The administration fee ison average, 50% less than that of other administrators (for the same product, credit and term) and 10 times less than financing. To simulate and acquire a consortium, access the website here.

In addition to special conditions such as lower installments and a final cost cheaper than financing, those interested in owning a home through the partnership will have 50% of the value of the first installment of the consortium paid by 99Pay. If the installments are R$ 1,200, for example, the customer will pay only R$ 600 in the first one.

According to Rodrigo Coser, Head of New Business at Mycon, the first partnership with 99 was a success and one of the main factors behind the expansion.

“With the partnership, 99Pay users will have access to the lowest market rate, with smaller installments, without the need to pay a down payment and without charging interest”, it says.

Maria Carolina Rossi, Head of Marketplace at 99Pay, highlights the importance of this initiative for platform users. “This partnership takes place at Loja99, which is our great advantage mall within 99Pay. Mycon, like other major brands, brings exclusive conditions to our users, delivering the best deals and making your money worth more and more within our platform”, she concludes.

Example of a property quote through the Mycon and 99Pay partnership:

Credit Amount: 200 Thousand

Term: 180 months

Value of installments: BRL 1,222

99Pay pays 50% of the first installment in the amount of BRL 611

The customer pays only the remaining 50% in the amount of BRL 611

