Mycobiota, from fungi to cancer

Diagnose a tumor thanks to the screening of fungi present in the human body. According to the French newspaper Le Monde, is the new field of research that is exciting microbiologists. “Mycobiota” is the term coined to designate all the fungal communities that colonize the various ecosystems of the human body. After the bacterial microbiota revolution of recent years, very recent work on the role of fungi in cancerous tumors has attracted the attention of researchers.

These microorganisms could reprogram the first lines of defense against cancer. The mycobiota intratumoral would force the immune system to tolerate the presence of the tumor instead of fighting it, allowing it to continue its progression.

On September 29, 2022, two independent teams, American and Israeli, reported, in the same issue of the journal Cell, the presence of fungi in a large number of tumor types. According to these researchers, these fungal communities are associated with the development of a wide variety of cancers. There would therefore be a link between fungi and tumourigenesis.

“These two studies are extremely important as they attest to the presence of fungi in all major types of cancer, even if the fungal burden is low,” says Françoise Botterel, president of the French Society of Medical Mycology.

“From a methodological point of view, there is really nothing to say, adds the professor of parasitology and mycology, at the Henri-Mondor hospital (Créteil). These teams used a staggering number of techniques: genomic sequencing, transcriptomics to detect yeast messenger RNA, immunohistochemistry to visualize fungi using antibodies, quantitative fungal PCR to assess fungal burden. The tumor tissue samples came from no fewer than four cohorts of cancer patients.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

