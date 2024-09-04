Also The Boys has finally become cosplay material, and it’s quite logical, given the amount of charismatic characters present in the series: in this case we see the Starlight Cosplay on the part ofMyCherryCrushX and it’s truly remarkable.

The model’s version of Starlight is faithful to the original but also quite reworked, with an excellent reconstruction of the costume. The fighter in question has proven to be a particularly human person, but also decidedly determined and powerful when it comes to fighting.