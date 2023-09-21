Viewers were advised to drink a drink that reduces the risk of developing diabetes programs “About the most important thing” on the Russia 1 TV channel, co-host of doctor Alexander Myasnikov, rehabilitation specialist Sergei Agapkin.

Referring to studies, Agapkin said that the risk of developing type II diabetes mellitus can be reduced by 20 percent with the help of black tea. The expert clarified that the drink has a healing effect only when consumed without sugar.

Previously, Dr. Myasnikov said that green tea also has beneficial properties.