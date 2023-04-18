Popular myths about dandruff in program doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov “About the most important thing” on the Russia 1 TV channel was dispelled by dermatologist Irina Gosteva.

The doctor said that the rare shampooing practiced sometimes to combat dandruff can actually only exacerbate the problem.

According to her, shampoos with silicone will not help get rid of seborrhea. Such products only compress the accumulated pieces of skin, covering them with a film. Sulfate-free shampoos, according to the dermatologist, also cannot always help – they do not foam well, so not everyone can wash their hair well.

