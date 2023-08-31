Experts warned viewers about the dangers of bee venom treatment programs “About the most important” on the TV channel “Russia 1”, hosted by doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov.

Doctors said that bee venom can be used to treat varicose veins and back pain, but urged caution in this type of therapy. In some patients, apitoxin can cause a severe allergic reaction, anaphylactic shock, metabolic disorders and inflammation.

Experts explained that instead of bee venom, ointments with a certain dose of the secretory activity of the glands of the bee can be used. However, even such products can only be used after checking for the development of an allergic reaction in a small area of ​​u200bu200bthe skin.

