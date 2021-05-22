Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” spoke about an unexpected symptom of a stroke. He is quoted by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

According to the doctor, a person should be alerted by the loss of visual fields when he can see what is happening from the side. In this case, you should immediately seek medical help. In addition, do not ignore the appearance of “flies”, blurred vision, blurring and pain in the eyes. This is especially true for people with hypertension and diabetes.

At the same time, Myasnikov explained that if the appearance of “flies” is not accompanied by discomfort, then there is no need to worry. This condition is natural and occurs due to protein denaturation. It is more common with age.

In April, the doctor talked about other symptoms predicting a stroke. “Sometimes before an attack, a strong migraine attack, some kind of visions begin … maybe smells, maybe sounds, strange lighting, this” aura “, that is, you feel that the attack is about to begin. Now, if you have a migraine with an “aura,” it can end with a stroke as well, “Myasnikov recalled and described the symptom. He added that this manifestation of the disease is more common in women.