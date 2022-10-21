Myasnikov said about the differences in the effect of drugs and the course of diseases in blacks and whites

Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said that against the backdrop of the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement, American medicine actively denied that white and black people differ in some medical parameters. However, an article has recently been published that refutes this approach, the doctor said. In his Telegram-channel, the doctor commented on the changes in American medicine with the words “reason has triumphed.”

According to the doctor, medicine has long known that some diseases, such as hypertension or diabetes, occur differently in people of different races. In addition, they react differently to the same medications. “If a doctor approaches a patient without taking this difference into account, it can cause him significant harm,” the specialist said.

However, according to the doctor, against the backdrop of the BLM movement, American medicine was actively trying to refute the fact that white and black people differ in some medical parameters. As a result, new universal formulas for calculating renal function and other indicators began to appear.

But recently a new article appeared in the American press that refutes such an approach, he noted. “Apparently, reason has triumphed – it turns out that when measuring body temperature, a doctor should be guided by different parameters for whites and blacks. For dark-skinned people, the temperature on the thermometer may be lower than it actually is, ”Myasnikov said, citing an article.

The doctor did not specify which article in question, however, in September, the American edition of The Hill, published a note with the results of a study indicating a difference in temperature measurement between blacks and whites. For example, in a study conducted by Emory University in Georgia, scientists found that in black patients, the chances of detecting a fever using a forehead thermometer were 26 percent lower than using an oral thermometer. There were no significant differences for white patients. In total, the researchers studied data from 2,000 black patients and 2,000 white patients from 2014 to 2021.

It is noted that forehead thermometers may be less accurate in black patients because they measure temperature using infrared radiation, which can be affected by the so-called emissivity of the skin. Skin emissivity is the amount of light, radiation, and heat emitted by the skin, which can be affected by skin pigmentation.

Earlier it was reported that Myasnikov was bitten by a monkey on the air of the program “On the most important thing” on the channel “Russia 1”. The primate was brought into the studio before a discussion of genetics and diseases, the propensity for which is inherited.