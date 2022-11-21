The main rules of healthy eating were revealed by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov in his Telegram-channel. According to him, all the recommendations on this subject can be reduced to one phrase: “Do not overeat, watch what and when you eat, and move.”

The doctor advised me to watch calories, not eat “white” foods (pasta, bread), eat 500 grams of vegetables and fruits daily, and limit red meat. In addition, you should focus on sea fish, refuse sausages and semi-finished products, do not eat up at night and do not drink alcohol in large quantities. Myasnikov also noted that at least once a day it would be useful to “sweat from physical activity.”

The TV presenter urged not to believe in “magic” diets and pills, but to follow the listed rules when losing weight. “Everything else is a tribute to our laziness, weakness of character and desire to easily pull the fish out of the pond,” he said.

Previously, Myasnikov named the vitamins needed in the diet of vegetarians. He recommended omega-3 fatty acids.