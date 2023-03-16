The benefits of one popular Georgian dish were revealed in the program “About the most important” on the channel “Russia 1” the famous therapist Alexander Myasnikov. According to him, satsivi ingredients can strengthen muscles and improve brain function.

So, the chicken fillet in its composition is rich in protein, which is important for strengthening muscles, and the walnuts in the sauce reduce the level of “bad” cholesterol in the body and improve brain function. And the spices in the sauce lower the level of glucose and help the digestion process, said Myasnikov.

Chef Gleb Astafiev prepared satsivi in ​​the studio and noted that this dish is usually eaten cold, but hot contains more vitamins.

Earlier, Gleb Astafyev in Myasnikov’s program named the method of eating vegetables with maximum benefit. According to him, for this, some vegetables need to be steamed.