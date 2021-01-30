Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called the start date for a new wave of coronavirus in Russia. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

The doctor pointed out that the pandemic has now entered a phase of natural growth, which confirms the assumption of a three-month cycle. “So by the summer you can expect a splash again (well, in the fall, for sure),” he explained.

According to Myasnikov, in order to survive the third wave of the pandemic as painlessly as possible, it is necessary to get vaccinated now. Vaccines for COVID-19, pneumococcus and influenza must be done! Yes, and from the flu – in February and in March people will die from the flu! (Did you think the coronavirus canceled the flu, and they no longer die from it ?!) – said the TV presenter.

Earlier in January, Myasnikov agreed with Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ assertion that a serious new pandemic awaits humanity. He added that he always suggested that COVID-19 be considered training, and offered to thank the coronavirus for showing how much humanity is not ready to fight the epidemic.

According to the latest data, in Russia since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 3.8 million infected have been identified. 3.2 million were cured, over 72 thousand died.