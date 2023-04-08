Signs of Parkinson’s disease listed Myasnikov, a doctor and TV presenter, on his personal Telegram channel.

According to the doctor, hand trembling, handwriting that has become small, a weakened voice, loss of odors, memory impairment, stiffness in the shoulders, difficulty swallowing, slow movements and reduced facial expressions, frequent urge to urinate, after which a person does not feel a sense of relief, may indicate the development of the disease. . the sick person also stops waving his arms while walking.

Knowing these signs will allow you to see a doctor in time. Despite the fact that there is no cure, there are medications to relieve symptoms, Myasnikov noted. He also clarified that the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease is affected by genetics, age, unfavorable environment, lack of vitamin D, overweight, head trauma, diabetes and excessive iron intake.

