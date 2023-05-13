One of the non-obvious causes of musculoskeletal pain in humans, the famous doctor Alexander Myasnikov called vitamin D deficiency. In his TelegramOn the channel, the doctor noted that such pain is very common among Russians and is one of the most common complaints when contacting a specialist.

In addition to vitamin D deficiency, musculoskeletal pain can occur against the background of osteochondrosis, hernia, neuralgia, arthrosis, fibromyalgia, polymyalgia and other diseases.

When this condition occurs, the expert recommends checking your vitamin D levels first.

