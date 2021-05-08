Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called a disease in men, the occurrence of which can be a symptom of oncology. He told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

Iron deficiency anemia in the stronger sex sometimes indicates lesions of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT), while in women, low hemoglobin is explained by natural blood loss, the specialist explained.

Related materials No miracle happened Cancer patients are encouraged to drink bleach and baking soda. How pseudo-doctors kill people

“Men do not have this, thank God, and therefore if we see a man with iron deficiency anemia, we must immediately think about the reason. And women have to think about it, but they have it on their face, ”Myasnikov said.

He stressed that men with low hemoglobin should immediately seek medical attention, since blood loss can only be from the gastrointestinal tract. The doctor urged men with such a problem to undergo gastroscopy and colonoscopy so as not to miss an ulcer, polyp or cancer.

Earlier, Alexander Myasnikov warned that moles can be dangerous and become a factor in the development of melanoma. He advised people with such formations to avoid sunburn and use sunscreen. The doctor also recommended seeing a dermatologist regularly.