The chief physician of the Moscow hospital №71, TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said that dental problems could lead to serious consequences. He told about this on the air of the TV channel. “Russia 1”…

According to the doctor, dental problems are fraught with not only discomfort, but also consequences. The defeat of the hard tissues of the tooth, which begins with the destruction of the enamel, affects the nerve endings. Thus, tooth decay can lead to severe headaches. They, in turn, can cause malocclusion due to arthritis and arthrosis of the maxillary joint.

The gaps between the teeth, on the other hand, are a breeding ground for bacteria and inflammation, which can lead to heart problems.

However, the most serious consequence of unkempt and untreated teeth can be a digestive problem, which in some cases leads to cancer of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT).

“Bacteria in diseased gums cause pancreatic cancer. We also know a number of oncological diseases of the digestive tract that are associated with periodontitis, ”explained Myasnikov.

To avoid dental problems and the consequences that may arise against their background, the doctor advised to come to the dentist for an examination every six months. This applies not only to adults, but also to young patients, since milk teeth must also be carefully monitored.