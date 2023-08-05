Named the best physical exercise to combat hypertension in his Telegram-channel plank by a well-known general practitioner, TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov.

“Isometric exercises are the best of all for the prevention and treatment of early stage hypertension,” he wrote.

According to the doctor, different planks are useful: both in the sitting position against the wall, and the handstand, and the side ones. These exercises have shown the greatest effectiveness in the fight against hypertension, the doctor explained, citing research scientists.

