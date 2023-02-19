Rules that will help make life easier for a person diagnosed with osteoporosis, in program “About the most important thing” on the TV channel “Russia 1” was called by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov.

The doctor explained that with such a disease, first of all, it is necessary to minimize the risk of fractures. To do this, according to the expert, housing needs to be made safer – remove things and sharp corners that can provoke falls and bumps, install special handles in the bathroom to also minimize the risk of falling.

“With osteoporosis, physical activity should be present in a person’s life – do what you can, but the best thing is strength gymnastics, strength loads, then muscles and bones are mobilized, thereby increasing bone mass. Bones will get stronger! – the specialist said, noting that if there is no opportunity to do a power load, then you can just move more.

In addition, people with such a disease are advised to take calcium with vitamin D 1.5 grams per day, as well as include cheese, yogurt, cottage cheese, legumes and broccoli in their diet, Myasnikov continued.

Earlier, doctor Alexander Myasnikov listed the main causes of lower back pain.