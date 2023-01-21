One of the healthiest foods to eat during cold season broadcast the program “About the Most Important” on the TV channel “Russia 1” was named by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov. According to him, it’s sauerkraut.

“Firstly, it is the record holder for the content of vitamin C, it is in the top five of such products. This is especially important today as it is cold season. Large doses of pharmacy vitamin C cause kidney stones, and this is natural vitamin C, ”the doctor commented on the useful sauerkraut product, noting that it also contains vitamin A, B vitamins, magnesium and other trace elements.

He also recalled that this product can be called a probiotic, which is able to restore the normal microflora of the body, as well as fiber and amino acids.

Previously, experts have listed common mistakes in the treatment of colds. Experts have warned that the wrong methods of dealing with a runny nose and sore throat can adversely affect other organs.