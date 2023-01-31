An effective posture correction method named on the air of the program “About the Most Important” on the channel “Russia 1” the famous doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov.

“Physical activity will help. When a person moves, his body involuntarily assumes the correct position. You can’t walk, run, or swim crooked. When we play sports, the correct biomechanics is restored by itself, ”said the specialist.

He noted that poor posture significantly worsens health and well-being. Subsequently, according to Myasnikov, a person may develop chronic back pain, muscle cramps, insomnia, arthritis, shortness of breath, arrhythmia, headaches, tension and difficulty in digesting food, malfunctions of the gastrointestinal tract.

Earlier, Dr. Myasnikov said about the importance of eating chocolate. He explained that chocolate contains a huge amount of biologically active substances, which, in particular, improve mood, soothe coughs, and strengthen blood vessels.