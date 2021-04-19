Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, in an interview with URA.RU, assessed the impact of magnetic storms on human health.

The specialist believes that it is not magnetic storms that are to blame for human diseases, but an unhealthy lifestyle. In his opinion, only physicists and biophysicists can connect the influence of magnetic storms with human well-being.

However, a good doctor would never tell a patient that the weather was to blame because it was unprofessional, he said. “If you are fat, for 40 years you have been getting osteochondrosis, arthrosis, everything is to blame except yourself,” Myasnikov said.

Earlier, the therapist of the highest category Tatiana Romanenko said that magnetic storms can cause certain reactions in those who suffer from certain diseases of the heart and blood vessels. According to her, some people may experience certain vascular reactions, and therefore those who suffer from hypertension, atherosclerosis, coronary heart disease and respiratory diseases are at risk. Others may experience feelings of lethargy associated with low blood pressure and slower heart rates.