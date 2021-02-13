Humanity can face an epidemic more dangerous than a coronavirus pandemic, warned doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov. His words are reported by Ura.ru.

“The coronavirus came as a training process, but something worse will come. One hundred percent will come, ”he said. Myasnikov noted that a new infection can appear in two ways.

“Two mutations. First, the avian or swine flu virus will spread from animals to humans. And the second – when it starts to pass from person to person, ”he said. He also added that the deadly pandemic is two mutations away from humanity.

According to Myasnikov, it is not known when the new infection will come, but until that time, scientists must develop a new universal influenza vaccine.

Earlier, Myasnikov revealed the cause of the increased mortality in Russia. Two-thirds of those who died in 2020 died not due to coronavirus infection, but due to inadequate care for other diseases.