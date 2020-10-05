India is developing Myanmar’s Sittwe Port on the lines of Chabahar to further strengthen connectivity with the northeastern states. With the help of this port, economic activity will get a boost in most of the northeastern states including Mizoram and Manipur. This port is located in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. The port is expected to be operational in the first three months of 2021.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said during a two-day visit to Myanmar on Thursday that despite the Corona epidemic, we will start operations at Sittwe Port by the first quarter of next year. A highway is also being constructed from Paletwa to the Indian border located beyond this port. Regarding the 69 bridges to be built on this highway, the Indian Foreign Secretary said that for this we are going to take forward the tender process soon.

India is investing big in Myanmar

In addition to the Sittwe port in Myanmar, India is also constructing inland waterway transport terminals at Sittwe and Paletwa. The project was approved in May 2017. The cost of which is estimated at $ 78 million. The agency operating the port has also taken over operations from February 1, 2020.

India remains a port here in Myanmar

Why this project is important

Sittwe Port is part of India’s Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project. The completion of this project will not only increase connectivity with Myanmar, but will also create a transport corridor to transport goods to the northeastern region of India. The current government of Myanmar is working with India on many more projects in the border region.

China giving arms to Myanmar militants, pressure to join Belt and Road project

China’s move will fail

The Chinese government is pressuring Myanmar to join its belt and road project. For this, he supplies arms to extremist groups in Myanmar. These terrorist organizations use Chinese-made weapons to attack security forces. It is said that the Communist Party of China supplies arms to these terrorist groups to strengthen its hold in Myanmar. These terrorist groups also have close ties with the Chinese military.