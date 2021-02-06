The Ministry of Transport and Communications blocked these two social networks a day after banning Facebook, amid growing social discontent. At the same time, hundreds of legislators ignore the military as state leaders and proclaimed themselves the only legitimate rulers.

The military regime that governs Myanmar since the coup on February 1 issued a new order: mobile operators and companies that provide internet services have to block access to Twitter and Instagram.

The news was confirmed by the Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor, which operates in Burmese territory. In a statement, the company stated that the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Myanmar was the one who gave the order this February 5. In addition, he explained that Burmese users who try to access these two platforms are redirected to another web page where it is explained that they cannot access the site by directive of the authorities.

For its part, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to the Reuters agency that Instagram was blocked. “We urge the authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with family and friends and access important information,” said the spokesman, who preferred not to identify himself.

The restriction comes a day after the military also blocked access to Facebook, the most popular social network in Myanmar. When this happened, many of the users switched to the other two platforms to continue promoting their discontent against the Government.

With tags like #RespectOurVotes (respect our votes), #HearTheVoiceofMyanmar (listen to the voice of Myanmar) and #SaveMyanmar (save Myanmar), users call for the return of democracy and call for peaceful protests in support of the leader Aung San Suu Kyi , detained by the military. In addition, social networks have promoted the recent Civil Resistance Movement, a group where much of the social discontent has been concentrated after the forced return of the military to power.

The reaction of the new government at the hands of the Army was to block social networks. Although the authorities have not yet confirmed the blocking of Twitter and Instagram, the Ministry of Transport and Communications justified the decision against Facebook stating that it was to guarantee “the stability” of the country.

Hundreds of legislators proclaim themselves the only legitimate representatives

But the official decisions have not been enough to contain the unrest. Outside of social media, more than 300 congressmen elected in the last November elections and members of Suu Kyi’s party proclaimed themselves the only legitimate representatives of the people.

The party of the Burmese leader, the National League for Democracy (NLD), published on his official Facebook account a statement announcing the decision. The movement asked the international community – and specifically organizations such as the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – to recognize the government of President Win Myint as the only legitimate one in Myanmar.

The military also detained Myint and that is why the legislators announced the creation of a committee to carry out the functions of Parliament and to “guarantee the unconditional release of the detainees.”

Last Monday, February 1, just as the legislators were going to take their seats in a new session of Parliament, the military seized power, detained several of the leader Suu Kyi’s supporters and announced a state of emergency throughout the country for a year.

Since then, governments such as the United States and organizations such as the UN have rejected the coup and have called for democracy to return to a country where historically there have been multiple dictatorships. ASEAN also condemned the events and encouraged the search for a dialogue.

But contrary to this, tensions continue to rise in Myanmar. The Army is increasingly showing its heavy hand, first blocking access to Facebook, and now restricting Instagram and Twitter.

With Reuters and AP