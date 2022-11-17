The Myanmar Army junta, which has controlled the country since the coup on February 1, 2021, announced on November 17 the release of 5,774 people who were in prison. Among those released under amnesty are at least four foreigners, including British diplomat Vicky Bowman and Australian economist Sean Turnell, who served as an adviser to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. However, thousands remain in detention.

The measure is produced by virtue of an amnesty for prisoners for National Victory Day, as reported by state television on Thursday, November 17.

In total, the de facto government released 5,098 men and 676 women prisoners to commemorate the Burmese holiday and also for “humanitarian reasons,” the official media reported.

Among those released are eleven celebrities and Kyaw Tint Swe, a former minister and close associate of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains in prison.

At least four foreigners in the group released

Those released also include at least four high-profile foreign nationals. Their arrests caused friction between the Burmese junta and the governments of those arrested, which have for months pushed for their release.

They are Australian economist Sean Turnell, British diplomat Vicky Bowman, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and American citizen Kyaw Htay Oo.

Turnell, who was serving as a financial adviser to the Suu Kyi Administration when the military forcibly retook power, had been sentenced on September 29 to three years in prison for allegedly breaking the official secrets law.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Australian government welcomed the reports of the release of its citizen.

“Professor Turnell remains our highest priority. As such, we will not be commenting further at this stage,” Wong said via his Twitter account.

Earlier this month, the Australian foreign minister said her government was considering imposing sanctions on Myanmar given the deteriorating security and human rights situation in the country.

The United States Government also confirmed the release of its compatriot. “We welcome the release of US citizen Kyaw Htay Oo from prison in Myanmar, where he was wrongfully detained for more than 14 months. We extend our deep appreciation to our allies and partners who joined us in pressuring the military regime to release released him,” said a statement from the Department of State.

Meanwhile, Hirokazu Matsuno, spokesman for the Government of Japan, indicated that the authorities were in contact with Kubota and that the 26-year-old documentarian has already left Myanmar on a flight with an initial destination for Bangkok and that his arrival in Japan is scheduled for the morning. this Friday, November 18.

All released foreigners are expected to complete their departure from Burmese territory in the next few hours.

British diplomat Vicky Bowman, whose husband is prominent Burmese artist Ko Htein Lin, had been charged with allegedly violating an immigration law.

Thousands of political prisoners remain in detention in Myanmar

According to the Political Prisoners Assistance Association, an organization that monitors prisoners’ rights, 16,232 people have been detained on political charges in Myanmar since the army overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

File-A protester is detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup. In Mawlamyine, Myanmar on February 12, 2021. © Than Iwin Times Media/Via Reuters

Thousands of them are still being held. “Our thoughts are with the thousands (of prisoners) who remain arbitrarily detained or imprisoned (…) We call on the military to take further steps to end the violence, release the prisoners and open dialogue with the Burmese democracy movement,” noted the UN Human Rights Office.

The United Nations Organization stresses that, although the releases this Thursday are welcome, they are insufficient.

With Reuters and EFE