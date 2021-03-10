In a new day of police repression in Myanmar, the Burmese security forces surrounded the Mahlwagon district, in Rangoon, where many of the workers in the railway sector live. There, the workers went on a general strike to protest against the coup on February 1. While chaos reigns in the Asian country, from New York the UN Security Council does not reach a common response.

Hundreds of soldiers and policemen slammed into the Ma Hlwa Kone railway station in Rangoon on Wednesday, March 10. Its objective was to hunt down railway workers who participate in the civil disobedience movement and have declared a general strike, as a sign of rejection of the military coup on February 1. So far there are at least three people detained, according to the AP agency.

Some 50 heavily armed soldiers blocked the entrances and stood guard along the popular neighborhood of the railway union. Photos and videos of witnesses showed how protesters ran and tried to flee and hide while the military blocked the exit routes.

The residents of the neighborhood assured that the soldiers went there in search of train conductors to force them to work, according to the EFE agency. The same sources indicated that the soldiers confiscated food and other aid products donated to the civil disobedience movement.

The raid comes just days after several national workers’ unions, including the Myanmar Federation of Railway Unions, jointly called for a nationwide work stoppage. According to the statement, the strike was aimed at “the full and extended shutdown of Myanmar’s economy” in order to put pressure on the de facto government.

In particular, the railway union is a very active sector of the civil disobedience movement, which has already managed to paralyze part of the Administration, as well as banks, factories and shops.

This is not the first time that supporters of the military junta have lashed out at workers in the railroad sector. Two weeks ago, they had to face the attacks of the followers of the military junta while they carried out a march in Rangoon.

The health personnel and other sectors of the Administration are also part of the movement that tries to put the military junta in check, the answer: intimidation and violence so that they return to their jobs.

In the North Okkalapa district, another hot spot for demonstrations on Wednesday, at least 100 protesters were arrested during a youth protest, against whom police used rubber ammunition.

The UN Security Council cannot agree

Meanwhile, from New York, the UN Security Council cannot agree on the declaration condemning the coup in Myanmar. This, drawn up by the United Kingdom, calls for containment of the military and threatens to consider “other measures”. But China and Russia, permanent members of the Security Council, have already exercised their right to veto on two motions for resolutions.

On Tuesday night, China, Russia, India and Vietnam suggested amendments to the British draft, including removing the reference to a coup and threatening to consider further measures. The last failed project also included the complaint “to the use of violence against peaceful protesters, including women, youth and children.”

Now the United Kingdom must present to its partners in the Security Council a new version of the text, incorporating the amendments proposed by India and Vietnam, as confirmed by several diplomats to AFP. The lack of consensus within the United Nations complicates the external resolution of the conflict.

However, the concern of the international community is palpable. Faced with the clashes on Wednesday in Okkalapa, the embassies of the United States and Canada called for an end to police violence.

“We are seeing reports of innocent students and civilians surrounded by security forces in northern Okkalapa, as well as arrests,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

Protesters set up makeshift barricades in Rangoon on March 10, 2021, as security forces continue to suppress demonstrations against the military coup. © AFP / STR

According to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP), more than 1,930 people have been arrested in connection with the coup. Dozens of journalists have also been detained and the license of independent media has been suspended. In addition, since the start of the coup, the military has already killed at least 60 people.

One of the victims was Zaw Myat Linn, an official with Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), who died in custody on Tuesday; the second party figure who dies while in custody. In a live broadcast on Facebook before he was arrested, Zaw Myat Linn urged people to continue fighting the Army. “Even if it costs us our lives,” he said.

Despite increasingly violent tactics by security forces, protests continued on Wednesday in cities and towns across the country, including Rangoon, Mandalay, Monywa, Dawei and Myitkyina.

With EFE, AP, AFP and local media