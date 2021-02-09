After the military coup in Myanmar, the army destroyed the headquarters of the party of the arrested de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi, according to the NLD. The “dictatorial” military leadership “searched and destroyed” the party’s headquarters in the economic metropolis of Rangoon on Tuesday evening at around 9:30 pm (local time), said the National League for Democracy (NLD) on the online service Facebook.

The military in Myanmar seized power over a week ago and, according to the party, placed Suu Kyi under house arrest. President Win Myint was also arrested. The coup ended a decade of democratic change in the Southeast Asian country.

There have been protests against the military coup in Myanmar for days. In front of the NLD party headquarters in Rangoon, demonstrators gathered again on Tuesday to demand the release of Suu Kiy and a return to democracy. The police used tear gas and, for the first time, rubber bullets against the protest participants. (AFP)