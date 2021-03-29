The violence in Myanmar has reached new heights. Children were also killed in protests on Saturday. US President Joe Biden announces sanctions.

Naypyidaw – Less than eight weeks after the coup in Myanmar *, the violence has taken on new proportions. In nationwide protests, more than 114 people were killed in various cities and regions on Saturday, according to the news portal Myanmar Now citing figures from 44 cities reported. Also The Irrawaddy wrote of more than 100 dead. Several children and adolescents between the ages of five and 15 are among the victims. On Saturday activists called for new mass demonstrations against the military regime on the occasion of “Armed Forces Day”.

Every year on March 27, Myanmar’s army holds a parade to commemorate the start of the uprising against the Japanese occupiers during World War II. According to media reports, eight countries sent representatives to the capital Naypyidaw for the occasion, including Russia, China, India and Thailand. In a televised address, Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing defended the coup on the grounds that he wanted to protect democracy. There should also be elections in the foreseeable future. However, he did not name a time. Previously, the military regime had threatened the population again with the fact that demonstrators could be shot in the head and back, like them German press agency reported.

Joe Biden calls military violence “terrible” and “hideous” in Myanmar

The US President Joe Biden * has sharply condemned the military violence in Myanmar *. “It’s awful. It’s absolutely hideous, “said Biden on Sunday (local time) when leaving his home state of Delaware. Biden had spent the weekend there and made his way back to the US capital Washington on Sunday. When asked about possible sanctions and a reaction by the US government to the violence in Myanmar, Biden said only curtly: “We are currently working on it.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also shocked and said that the US government was “ appalled at the bloodshed “perpetrated by security forces in Myanmar, reported the dpa.

Sanctions against Myanmar: “The violence is completely unacceptable and must stop immediately”

In a UN declaration it says: “The violence is completely unacceptable and must stop immediately.” In addition, those responsible must be held accountable. Similar criticism came from the EU: “The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, is unjustifiable. The violence must end immediately and democracy restored. ”The EU, the USA and Great Britain have already imposed new sanctions on those responsible in Myanmar.

Human rights activists expressed their horror. “This is a day of suffering and grief for the people who have to pay with their lives repeatedly for the arrogance and greed of the military,” criticized Human Rights Watch’s deputy Asia director Phil Robertson. The rule of successive military rulers is responsible for the tragedy of the modern history of Myanmar. These violated human rights, plundered the economy and divided the country in an eternal civil war. The “Association for the Support of Political Prisoners” (AAPP) had already reported 328 deaths in demonstrations since the military coup on February 1, before the renewed protests up to and including Friday evening. More than 3,000 people were arrested. (dp / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.