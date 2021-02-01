Myanmar | White House: Unless Myanmar’s armed forces retreat, the United States will take action

Myanmar’s immediate neighbor Thailand does not take any position on the alleged coup: “It’s an internal affair.”

United States demands an elected leader in Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyin and the release of civilians detained by other military forces. The position of the great power was announced by the Foreign Minister Antony Blinken in its opinion.

According to the news agency Reuters.

HS is following the situation in Myanmar in this case: Armed forces announce seizure of power in Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of the country arrested

White House spokesman Jen Psaki for its part, noted that the United States opposes any attempt to change the outcome of the November elections in Myanmar. Unless the military retreats, the United States will “take action” against those responsible for the situation.

But what the United States would do is quite unclear, according to a Southeast Asian expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Murray Hiebert.

’(Joe) Biden the administration has said it supports democracy and human rights. But sanctions have already been imposed on the (Myanmar) military leadership, so it is not entirely clear what concrete the United States could do quickly. ”

Myamarin a close neighbor, Thailand, warned freshly to take sides in the conflict. “Internal affairs,” Reuters says Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said.

Secretary – General of the United Nations António Guterres strongly condemns the arrest of the Myanmar civilian leadership, according to AFP.

“Guterres expresses deep concern at the announcement that all legislative, executive and judicial powers have been transferred to the military,” Reuters quoted the organization as saying. Stephane Dujarricia.

According to him, the Secretary General calls on the military leadership to respect the will of the people, to refrain from violence and to respect human and fundamental rights.

In the east in the hemisphere, at least Australia and Singapore have taken a stand on what is happening in Myanmar.

“Our government is deeply concerned at reports that the military is once again trying to take control of Myanmar and has arrested Chancellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myintin, ”Said the Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the Singapore Foreign Ministry said it was “concerned” and closely monitoring the situation.

Asian Director of Human Rights Watch John Sifton he too strongly condemns the coup and demands that the United States and other countries should immediately reintroduce strict sanctions against the Myanmar military leadership and its broad economic sphere of influence. South Korea and Japan should be pressured to withdraw their investments from Myanmar.

“The Burmese junta does not want to return as a vassal of China,” Sifton said, using Myanmar’s old name.

Hiebert estimates that China will continue to be happy to stand by Myanmar.