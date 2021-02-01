Myanmar | What is happening in Myanmar, why did the army seize power? HS gathers answers to key questions

The military did not accept the result of the November elections, which it did not like.

Myanmar Chancellor of State Aung San Suu Kyi and many other top figures in the party he led were arrested early Monday morning in connection with an army military coup, news agencies say.

The military had already threatened to “take action” last week. The military said the November elections were dishonest. The election was overwhelmingly won by the NLD party led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military announced on Monday that it had declared an exemption law for a year. HS is monitoring the situation in this story.

Why did the coup take place, and what can follow from it? HS gathers answers to key questions.

Who runs Myanmar?

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, rose to power in Myanmar in the 2015 election, where her NLD (National League for Democracy) won a landslide victory.

Prior to this, Myanmar was led by a military junta, and Aung San Suu Kyi was under house arrest. During the house arrest, he became an internationally renowned prisoner of conscience and was considered a herald of democracy in Myanmar. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.

Myanmar Armed Forces checkpoint in the capital Naypyidaw on Monday.­

However, Aung San Suu Kyi’s reputation was tarnished after hundreds of thousands of Rohingya minority Muslims were forced to flee violence in 2017 from Rakhine State, Myanmar. Aung San Suu Kyi has not condemned the persecution of her Rohingya people. In Myanmar, which is mostly inhabited by Buddhists, Aung San Suu Kyi is still popular.

The military considers itself the guardian of the national unity and constitution of Myanmar, a population of 54 million. In practice, it plays a very strong role in the country’s political system. The army is earmarked for 25 per cent of parliamentary seats and has permanent portfolios of the Minister of Defense, the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Borders.

Why did the military question the November election?

According to the military, there were irregularities in the election, for example, the same names on the voting lists twice. The military was also dissatisfied with the way the Electoral Commission responded to its complaints about the election.

Considered a military representative, the USDP suffered a stinging defeat in the November election. It received only 33 seats from the 476-seat parliament. The largest party, the NLD, received more than 80 percent of the vote.

According to election observers, there was no significant criticism of the election.

What is the situation and atmosphere like in Myanmar?

On Monday morning in Myanmar, internet and telephone connections were down for a few hours, and disruptions continued.

In the capital, Yangon, soldiers were on the streets, but no unrest had been reported in the morning. Some of the shops were closed. Similarly, the banks kept their doors closed, but the situation seemed calm.

How has the coup been responded to?

On Monday, the NLD party, on behalf of Aung San Suu Kyi, conveyed the hope that people would go out to protest as “the military is making Myanmar a dictatorship”.

Soldiers in the capital of Myanmar, Naypyidawi.­

The United States said it would take action unless the military approves of the November election result and withdraws from the coup.

Human rights watch also condemned the coup and called on other countries to impose sanctions on Myanmar.

Also the Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto condemned HS in an interview coup and considered the situation to be a matter of concern for democracy and human rights.