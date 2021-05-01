The former Burmese leader who was overthrown on February 1 by the military junta in the coup that ended the democratic transition in the country, began her fourth month of house arrest on Saturday. During the day, numerous protesters resumed their daily protest, which has killed 760 people in three months. Many were shot by the security forces.

Former Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi, placed under house arrest by the military junta that overthrew her in February, began her fourth month of detention this Saturday, May 1.

The 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner thus continues to be totally isolated from the protests and violence that have shaken her country since the coup d’état. He probably “doesn’t have access to news or television; I don’t think he’s aware of the current situation,” one of his lawyers, Min Min Soe, said a few weeks ago. Thin but in good health, she has not been seen in public since her arrest by the military.

The latter have tried to impose their authority on a people who are largely opposed to the return to power of the generals after ten years of more democratic reforms. Thus, despite the relentless and deadly repression, crowds come out day after day in rejection of the junta.

Likewise, a broad campaign of civil disobedience – with thousands of workers on strike – continues to paralyze entire sectors of the economy. And that for three months.

A local NGO reports that the security forces are holding more than 4,500 people, including the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. © Thet Aung / AFP

This Saturday, small groups of protesters took to the streets again, although dispersing quickly for fear of reprisals. And it is that almost 760 civilians have been killed by shots fired by the security forces so far this year, and since February, while some 3,500 have been detained, according to the local defense group Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners.

Homemade bombs exploded this Saturday in Rangoon

In Yangon, Myanmar’s economic capital, protesters unfurled a banner reading ‘Only the truth will triumph’, while others held up a portrait of ‘Mother Suu’ to demand her release.

It is worth mentioning that several homemade bombs exploded in different parts of Rangoon, according to reports from the AFP agency. “The military keep the population in fear, so it is good to put pressure on them as well,” reacted a citizen from the residential area.

Relatives of Aung Ko Oo, who died on March 29 during a protest against the military coup, mourn during his funeral. © AFP

The opposition has not stood idly by since the coup. Deputies removed from Suu Kyi’s party, politicians representing ethnic minorities, as well as pro-democracy activists have formed a resistance government, some from underground. However, this new group has not yet obtained the international recognition that it says it deserves.

For three months, the military has ignored multiple international condemnations, taking advantage of divisions within the UN. The Security Council reiterated its “deep concern” about the situation and its support for Myanmar’s democratic transition, but diplomats say that Russia and China, traditional allies of the military, are likely to prevent any more forceful action.

The UN special envoy for Myanmar told the Security Council on Friday that, in the absence of a collective international response to the coup, the violence was worsening. He hopes to be able to travel to the country, but the military has not yet approved his visit.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE