Myanmar | UN Special Envoy calls on Security Council to take action to avoid civil war in Myanmar

China, a member of the Security Council, is still not ready to impose sanctions.

UN the security council discussed the situation in myanmar on wednesday at the request of the country’s former colonial host, britain. The UN Special Envoy for Myanmar called on the Security Council to take steps to avoid a civil war in Myanmar.

A total of at least 520 civilians have died in protests in Myanmar since the army seized power from a democratically elected government a couple of months ago.

The military junta has steadily tightened its grip on protesters, but protests have continued on a large scale.

Last weekend was the bloodiest so far. Junta killed more than a hundred protesters on Saturday and received widespread international disapproval. The United States, for example, put its trade deal with Myanmar on ice after the weekend, and the president Joe Biden said the bloodshed was shocking.

UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener said he was open to continuing discussions with the military junta, but warned that the situation could worsen on the ground if the dialogue only takes place when the junta is ready.

He warned the Security Council of the threat of civil war and the inevitable “carnage”, according to AFP news agency.

The situation there have been fears of escalating into a civil war, as some of the country’s numerous armed rebel groups have said they stand on the side of the protesters and threatened to fight the military regime.

Rebel groups occupy large areas in the border areas of Myanmar. Over the weekend, the rebel group KNU took over a military base in the eastern part of the country, to which the military responded with airstrikes.

Wednesday’s meeting of the Security Council ended in just over two hours. According to diplomats, China asked if it could consider until Thursday whether it intends to give its support to the resolution proposed by Britain.

After the meeting, China said it was seeking a democratic transition in Myanmar under the control of the military junta, but rejected the idea of ​​imposing sanctions on the military regime.

“China hopes Myanmar to restore peace, balance and constitutional order as soon as possible and to continue to promote the democratic transition,” China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun said in a statement after the Council meeting.

Zhangin maintaining peace and balance in Myanmar is in the common interest of the international community. Prolonged unrest in Myanmar would, according to Zhang, be catastrophic not only for Myanmar but also for the surrounding area.

Despite these speeches, China opposed economic pressure on Myanmar. According to Zhang, unilateral pressure and, for example, demanding sanctions will only exacerbate tensions and complicate the situation.

In early March, the Security Council condemned the violence against the protesters, but due to opposition from China and Russia, it did not refer to the February coup as a coup, nor did it threaten the Myanmar military regime with sanctions.

The seized Myanmar army considers China its most important ally.