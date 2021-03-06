In view of the violent crackdown by the junta in Myanmar against the ongoing demonstrations following the military coup a month ago, the UN special envoy to the Southeast Asian country has called on the United Nations Security Council to act. It is crucial that the Security Council “resolutely and unanimously put the security forces in their place and stand firmly by the side of the people of Myanmar in order to support the clear election result in November,” said UN envoy Christine Schraner Burgener on Friday evening closed meeting of the body according to the speech presented to Reuters. One should not let the military get away with any more. In Myanmar there were protests again on Saturday calling for the release and reinstatement of the ousted de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi.

The United States and several other Western countries have already imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the UN’s independent human rights commissioner for Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, has also called for an arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions. However, diplomats consider UN sanctions against the military rulers to be unlikely in the near future, as such measures would be rejected by the veto powers China and Russia. China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun urged all sides in Myanmar to exercise extreme restraint. China does not want any instability or chaos in its neighboring country, he announced after the meeting of the Security Council.

The country has been in turmoil since the military couped on February 1 and overturned the civilian government. According to the UN, more than 50 demonstrators have been killed and around 1,700 people arrested. The military has arrested the de facto head of government and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi. It does not recognize the victory of your party in November and speaks of electoral fraud. The election commission described the vote as fair.