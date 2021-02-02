Myanmar | UN Security Council meets today over coup in Myanmar, US threatens sanctions

The UN is concerned about the impact of the coup on the situation of the persecuted Rohingya population.

UN the Security Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday over the military coup in Myanmar. Security Council calendar according to the meeting is to be held as a closed video conference.

At the meeting, the Security Council is due to have a UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener background on the situation in Myanmar. Such a meeting was originally scheduled to take place next Thursday, but was brought forward due to the coup, the news site says. Security Council Report.

On Tuesday, the Myanmar army appeared to be firmly attached to the power handle after the coup, AFP news agency reported. According to it, for example, the street scene in the largest city, Yangon, showed very few signs of extra security, suggesting that the soldiers are confident that power will remain with them. There were also no major demonstrations, AFP said.

Myanmar the army seized power on Monday and captured Myanmar’s civilian leaders. For example, the chairman of the NLD, who served as the main leader in Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi is under arrest, as is the president U Win Myint.

The coup was the military’s response to the result of the parliamentary elections in November, according to which the NLD received as much as 83 percent support. The coup interrupted more than a decade of transition to democratic civilian rule in Myanmar. The transition culminated in the November 2015 election, in which the NLD became the ruling party.

Before that, Myanmar was ruled by an authoritarian military junta for decades. However, despite democratization, Myanmar’s constitution has given the military a lot of say in Myanmar’s affairs. For example, a quarter of parliamentary seats and certain security-related ministerial portfolios are legally owned by military representatives.

Monday after the coup, the UN is also concerned about the impact of the coup on the persecuted Rohingya population. The Rohingyas are a predominantly Islamic people, the majority of whom are from Rakhine State.

“About 600,000 Rohingya are still in Rakhine State, including 120,000 people who are virtually locked up in camps,” a UN spokesman said. Stephane Dujarric on Monday at the press conference.

“They cannot move freely and have extremely limited access to basic health and education services. So our fear is that events could make their situation worse, ”Dujarric said.

According to him, the situation is also likely to make it more difficult for Rohingya who have fled abroad to return to their homeland.

The Myanmar army has been discriminating against and persecuting the Rohingya for years. The most recent campaign of persecution began in 2017 and has been called ethnic cleansing by many international organizations, including those under the auspices of the UN. In 2017, at least 730,000 Rohingya fled the persecution abroad, mainly to neighboring Bangladesh.

While in power, the Myanmar military junta maintained a nationalist and occupation religion in favor of Buddhism. Aung San Suu Kyi, who came to power in 2015, has not significantly changed this line, nor has she opposed military atrocities in Rakhine State.

A military vehicle on the road to the capital Naypyitawi.­

United States threatened Myanmar on Monday with the lifting of sanctions over the coup. During the military junta, the United States maintained economic sanctions on Myanmar but lifted them as Myanmar began to democratize. In 2017, the then president of the United States Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on four military leaders over the Rohingya persecution, according to Reuters.

“The United States has lifted sanctions on Myanmar over the past decade, based on progress towards democracy. The repeal of that process will require an immediate review of sanctions laws and powers, followed by appropriate action, ”said the President of the United States. Joe Biden published on Monday in its opinion.

“The United States will always defend democracy when it is attacked,” Biden announced.

The new sanctions could potentially target Myanmar generals or military-run companies, according to Reuters. The United States could also cut development aid to Myanmar.

The lifting of sanctions could have a significant impact on Myanmar’s economic development. Trade between Myanmar and the United States has been growing. In the first 11 months of last year, the value of trade in goods between the countries was 1.3 billion US dollars, or more than a billion euros, according to Reuters. In 2019, the amount for the full year was $ 1.2 billion.

The World Bank estimated on Monday that a military coup is already threatening Myanmar’s economic development, Reuters said.