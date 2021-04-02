Myanmar | UN Security Council condemns violence against protesters in Myanmar, China pushes for milder wording

According to NGOs, well over 500 people have been killed in protests since the military coup.

UN on Thursday, the Security Council condemned the violence perpetrated by the Myanmar military junta against protesters, which has already killed hundreds of people.

The Security Council issued a unanimous opinion on the matter after two days of rigorous negotiations.

Changes in the wording of the text were called for by China in particular. According to the news agency AFP, for example, the statement speaks of China’s demand for the deaths of protesters, while an earlier draft text taken over by the news agency spoke of killing protesters.

In addition, the reference in the opinion to the readiness to consider further action, ie in practice international sanctions against Myanmar, found in the previous draft, has been deleted. According to diplomatic sources, China, considered Myanmar’s closest ally, also demanded that this paragraph be removed from the text.

Russia also knocked out the text several times, sources say. Russia wanted the text to take into account the deaths of members of the junta’s security forces during the demonstrations.

The ousted and imprisoned leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyitä Several criminal charges have been brought against him, including violations of corona regulations and illegal radiotelephones.

Security Council on Thursday in the opinion once again, the release of people imprisoned by the junta was also demanded.

UN The permanent members of the Security Council are China, Russia, Britain, France and the United States. There are ten member countries.

Despite controversy over wording and protracted negotiations, the unanimous statement sends an important message, one of AFP’s diplomatic sources said.

The Myanmar army carried out a military coup in the country in early February, following which the UN Security Council has issued two more statements on the situation. China has called for formulations to be relaxed in every statement. The statements made by the Security Council do not appear to have had any effect on the activities of the Myanmar junta.

According to NGOs, well over 500 people have been killed in protests since the military seized power.

There are fears that the situation in Myanmar will escalate into a civil war, as some of the country’s armed rebel groups have said they are on the side of the protesters and fighting the military regime.