Myanmar | U.S. journalist jailed for three months tells of torture in Myanmar – “Whatever I said, they just beat me”

American journalist Nathan Maung says Myanmar security forces beat, slapped and beat him and kept his eyes blind for more than a week during interrogations.

He said his colleagues and other prisoners had experienced even worse. Maung gave an interview on his experiences to news agency Reuters and To CNN.

Maung was arrested in Myanmar on March 9th. He was released in mid-June after about three months when he was deported to his native United States.

Particularly burdensome was the early days of imprisonment.

“The first three or four days were the worst. I was beaten and slapped several times. Whatever I said, they just beat me. – I wasn’t allowed to get up. My legs were swollen. I couldn’t move anymore, ”Maung told Reuters.

Maung, who is the editor-in-chief of online news media Kamayut Media, says his colleague Hanthar Nyeinin remain in detention. According to Maung, he has been tortured even more severely because he is a citizen of Myanmar.

“He had to be on his knees on the ground for up to two days. His skin was burned with a cigarette, ”Maung told CNN.

He says his colleague finally broke down and handed over his phone password when security forces threatened to rape him.

The man was arrested during protests in Yangon in March.

Maung says other prisoners have also been subjected to more severe torture.

“Someone was in the same room with me for two days. His body was completely covered in bruises and wounds, and his hands in handcuffs were held on the table and beaten, ”Maung tells Reuters.

The reporter also heard screams, supplications and screams from other buildings during his imprisonment.

Maung was born in Myanmar but fled to the United States as a refugee in the 1990s. The media release he edited stopped after his arrest, but Maung says he plans to continue his work.

Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist organization that helps political prisoners, says according to Reuters, nearly 5,200 people are still being held in Myanmar after the military seized power. It claims that security forces have killed at least 881 people.

Human Rights Organization According to Human Rights Watch, by April at least 71 journalists had been imprisoned. The Myanmar military junta disputes the figures, claiming that the detainees are being treated in accordance with the law.

A woman fleeing her home due to violence was holding her child in a forest camp in Kayah State in eastern Myanmar.

News agency Reuters said on Thursday that the UN estimates that about 230,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to the violence in Myanmar and are in need of help.

The country has been in crisis since February, when the country’s army seized power from an elected administration. The coup has led to widespread demonstrations, bombings and fighting between the military and new civilian forces.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, relief work is ongoing, but is hampered by the country’s violence and insecurity.