Myanmar | Two died in protests in Myanmar when security forces opened fire on protesters

According to a reporter present at the news agency AFP, the protesters tried to prevent police from making arrests in the city’s port area.

Saturday two protesters were reported dead and several wounded in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, when security forces opened fire on protesters who opposed the military junta.

One protester died on the spot from a shot that hit the head and another from a shot that later hit the chest, according to Reuters news agency sources.

According to medical personnel interviewed by AFP, judging by the protesters’ injuries, the police had used hard stakes.

In the big one chaos has prevailed in some parts of the country since the military junta seized power in early February and ousted the country’s leader; Aung San Suu Kyin. There have been extensive street demonstrations around the country in both towns and villages.

The first casualties of the protests came on Friday when hospital sources said a 20-year-old protester shot in the head last week Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing had died of his injuries. At the time of the shooting, he was still 19 years old and spent years lying unconscious in a hospital bed.

The woman was wounded in Naypyidaw when soldiers opened fire on protesters. Soldiers were reported to have used rubber bullets, but according to hospital sources, the now-dead woman and at least one other protester were wounded by normal bullets.

The protester, who died in his gunshot wounds, has since become a symbol of resistance among the protesters. Among other things, protesters have carried pictures of him during the protests.

A memorial has since been erected on the streets of Yangon, the country’s largest city, as city residents bring flowers and messages to a protester who has been the victim of violence.

“Please join everyone in this protest movement to make it a success. I have nothing else to say, ”said the sister of the shot woman Poh Poh to reporters on Friday. The shot woman is buried on Sunday.

The first after the death was revealed, the United States called on the Myanmar military junta to refrain from violence and to relinquish power in the country.

Security forces have responded to the protests with increasing force. Troops have used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets in peaceful protests.

Violence has been widely condemned around the world, and by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held talks in recent days with US allies in the hope of a strong international response.

According to the U.S. representative, the country reiterates its call on the Myanmar armed forces to refrain from violence against peaceful protesters. In addition, the country says it is putting pressure on its Allies to force the Myanmar armed forces to withdraw.

At least the United States, Britain, and Canada have reported sanctions on the generals who came to power in Myanmar.

Nearly 550 people have been arrested since the coup, says the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Among those arrested are, among others, railway workers, civil servants and bank staff. The aforementioned workers have marched from their workplaces as part of a civil disobedience campaign aimed at crippling the military’s ability to control.

The night between Friday and Saturday in Myanmar was the sixth consecutive overnight Internet outage.