Thousands of people flee along the border with Thailand amid a series of airstrikes by the Burmese Army. The shelling in areas populated predominantly by Karen members represent another escalation of the increasingly violent crackdown by the coup military junta against protesters. The number of protesters who have lost their lives rises to 510, according to the Association of Assistance for Political Prisoners (AAP).

The violence of Myanmar’s armed forces, after forcibly seizing executive power and jailing elected authorities at the polls, spreads to more regions of the country.

Burmese Army planes carried out at least three attacks during the night of Sunday, March 28, on the border with Thailand, according to Dave Eubank, a member of the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian aid agency that provides medical assistance to villagers. The bombings seriously injured a child, but no deaths have been known so far.

One witness described the incident as a “chaotic scene”, as he watched hundreds of people cross the border over a river into the Thai province of Mae Hong Son.

“There were many children and women. It seemed like they had basic supplies to support themselves, but I don’t know how long they can last without help, ”said La Rakpaoprai, a man who usually buys produce in the border village.

Villagers from Myanmar’s ethnic minority, Karen, remain in a forest while hiding from Burmese Army airstrikes, in the Deh Bu Noh area of ​​Papun district, northern Karen state, Myanmar, on Sunday, 28 March 2021. © © Free Burma Rangers / Via AP

The events came after a force from Myanmar’s oldest ethnic minority, the Karen National Union (KNU), invaded an Army outpost on Sunday. The event left 10 people dead, according to a group of activists and local media.

The weekend bombings that fled some 3,000 villagers to Thailand represent another escalation in the violent crackdown by the military nationwide against anti-coup protests over their seizure of power on February 1.

Thailand is forcing refugees to return to Myanmar

Added to this are reports that Thai soldiers are forcing those who fled the airstrikes to return to Burmese soil.

“They were told that it was safe to return even if it was not safe. They were afraid to go back, but they had no other choice, “said a spokesperson for the Karen Peace Support Network, a group of civil society organizations working on behalf of the ethnic group, in Myanmar.

However, the Thai authorities rejected the accounts of activist groups that more than 2,000 refugees have been forced to return to their place of origin.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said Monday that his country did not want “mass migration” but was preparing for an influx of people and would take human rights into account.

Insurgents from different ethnic groups have fought the Burmese central government for decades for greater autonomy. Although various groups have agreed to a ceasefire, in recent days clashes have broken out between the Army and the armed forces in both the east and the north of the country.

The death toll rises to 510 after two months of protests

The violence of the military throughout the country raises questions about whether or not the international community will respond with more force than it has done so far, mainly with sanctions issued by the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP) reported that another 14 civilians died this Monday during a new day of protests. On Saturday, considered the bloodiest day in two months of protests, at least 141 people died.

In total, some 510 citizens have lost their lives during the demonstrations demanding the return of the democratically elected authorities.

The White House condemned the killings of civilians as an “abhorrent” use of deadly force and renewed a call for the restoration of democracy, while UN Secretary General António Guterres urged Myanmar generals to halt the attacks. assassinations and repression against activists.

“My message to the military is very simple: stop the killing. Stop the repression against the demonstrations. Release the political prisoners and return power to those who really have the right to exercise it, ”said Guterres from the UN headquarters in New York.

Meanwhile, the British government called for a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council to be held next Wednesday afternoon. Although the body has condemned the violence, it has not yet considered possible sanctions against the military, which will require a vote in favor or abstention from Myanmar’s neighbor and friend: China.

With Reuters, AP and EFE