Myanmar | The United States is imposing sanctions on the adult children of the leader of the Myanmar military junta

Violence against protesters by the Myanmar military junta was condemned by the UN Security Council.

United States announced on Wednesday that it will impose sanctions on two adult children of the leader of the Myanmar military junta. Sanctions are being imposed in response to the February military coup and the ensuing violence against protesters.

According to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department, the head of the junta Min Aung Hlaingin children have multiple business holdings that have directly benefited from their father’s “status and malicious influence”.

As a result of the sanctions, all their assets in the United States have been frozen.

United States has previously imposed sanctions on several captured generals, including Min Aung Hlaing, commander of the country’s armed forces.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken according to Myanmar security forces, at the behest of the commanders of the armed forces, have brutally and deadly attacked unarmed protesters since the coup.

“We condemn these horrific attacks,” he said in a statement.

According to Blinken, the latest sanctions have been aimed at those who benefit financially from their links to the military regime.

UN on Wednesday, the security council condemned the military junta’s violence against peaceful protesters.

More than 60 people have already died in violent crackdowns by police and the military to crack down on anti-coup protests. Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested.

To date, the Security Council has condemned the violence only once in the past, as China, a permanent member, has been reluctant to condemn the actions of the Myanmar junta.

Dozens of opponents of the coup have died in the violent clashes of the Myanmar police and army. The protester held a sign against the leader of the Myanmar military junta that reads “murderer”.­

China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said after the Council’s decision on Wednesday that the time had come to alleviate the situation. According to him, now is the time for diplomacy and dialogue.

“It is important that the members of the Council speak with one voice. We hope that the Council’s message will alleviate the situation in Myanmar, ”Zhang said.

According to him, the international community should create an environment that allows the relevant parties to intervene in disputes constitutionally and legally.

Zhang stressed that the Sino-Myanmar twinning policy applies to all Myanmarians. According to him, China is ready to take part and communicate with the relevant parties and take a constructive role to alleviate the situation.

Juntan violence against protesters has become increasingly violent. In addition to rubber bullets and tear gas, police and soldiers have begun to use hard ammunition.

At the same time, thousands of government officials are slowing down the administration through civil disobedience in protest of the kidnapping in early February.

Secretary – General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said he hoped the Security Council’s statement would lead to a realization within Myanmar’s armed forces that it was of the utmost importance to release all those detained as a result of the coup.

Although the military coup in Myanmar has received widespread international condemnation, not all countries have been unequivocally negative about the junta. The Sri Lankan administration has invited a foreign minister appointed by the military junta to talks on economic cooperation in early April.