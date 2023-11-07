Myanmar | The UN is concerned about the fighting in northern Myanmar – among the victims are also the Chinese

According to information received by the UN, almost 33,000 people have had to leave their homes in northern Myanmar in less than two weeks.

Federate nations has expressed concern over recent fighting in northern Myanmar between a coalition of rebel groups and the Myanmar military.

Fighting intensified last week in large areas of Shan State, which lies near the border with China.

The coalition, led by three armed groups, said on Saturday it had captured several outposts and four towns and cut off important trade routes to China.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

of the UN general secretary by António Guterres spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told a news conference on Monday that, according to humanitarian workers, nearly 33,000 people have been forced to leave their homes because of the fighting since October 26, in less than two weeks.

Dujarric said the UN is concerned about reports that civilians have been killed in airstrikes in northern Myanmar.

According to him, Guterres reminds us to protect civilians and demands that humanitarian aid be allowed into the region without hindrance.

China confirmed on Tuesday that the fighting has also claimed Chinese casualties.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not specify on Tuesday how many Chinese victims there are, or whether they have been wounded or killed. According to Myanmar media, one Chinese was killed and two were wounded in a grenade attack in the city of Laiza over the weekend.

Grenade fire also hit the Chinese side of the border.

China has demanded that Myanmar guarantee the security of its border region and its citizens.

in Myanmar a national state of emergency has been in effect since the military junta that currently rules the country seized power from the democratically elected Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi led government in February 2021.

British newspaper of The Guardian according to experts, the fighting now taking place in Shani is the biggest challenge for the military junta since the coup.

Experts say the fighting is a significant blow to the military junta and could benefit the wider pro-democracy movement in Myanmar.