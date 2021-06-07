Myanmar | The trial of Aung San Suu Kyi will begin next week in Myanmar

The ousted leader has been charged with a variety of reasons, such as possession of unauthorized radiotelephones.

Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyin the trial will begin next week, Suu Kyi’s lawyer told AFP on Monday.

Suu Kyi is accused, for example, of possessing unauthorized radiotelephones and defying coronavirus restrictions during last year’s election campaign.

The most serious charge is related to a violation of the country’s professional secrecy law. The law dates back to a time when Myanmar was a British colony.

Suu Kyi was ousted in February, and protests have continued ever since. According to a local observer organization, the country’s army has killed nearly 850 people in the unrest.

According to Suu Kyi’s lawyers, the trial will begin on June 14 and is expected to end by July 26. Lawyers have only been able to see Suu Kyi twice after she was placed under house arrest.

“We will obtain testimonies from litigants and witnesses from the next hearing,” the lawyer Min Min Soe said after meeting Suu Kyi in the capital, Naypyidawi.

Trial the beginning has been postponed several times in the past.