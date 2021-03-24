Myanmar | The trial of Aung San Suu Kyi is scheduled to continue on Wednesday in Myanmar

At least four charges have been filed against the ousted leader, and the junta also claims he received bribes.

In Myanmar the country’s displaced leader Aung San Suu Kyin the trial is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.

The trial was postponed from last week because the country’s network connections did not work and the accused could not participate in the trial via video link.

At least four charges have been filed against the ousted director for, among other things, violating interest rate regulations and inciting unrest.

In Myanmar the military junta that seized power said it had also received evidence in the past that Aung San Suu Kyi had received more than a million dollars worth of money and gold.

Aung San Suu Kyi has denied the charges.

Soldiers seized power in Myanmar in early February. More than 260 people have been killed in the protests that followed the coup, according to NGOs.