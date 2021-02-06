In 2008, when I first traveled to Myanmar to cover the devastating cyclone ‘Nargis’ that claimed more than 140,000 lives, fear was a reflex action. Every time they were asked about the military junta, its inhabitants craned their necks and looked left and right in case there were any policemen or snitches listening to them before whispering their criticism of the dictatorship. ANDn 2015, during a third visit to report on the first free elections in 25 years, the euphoria was unleashed with the victory of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, icon of the struggle for freedom in this beautiful but very poor country in Southeast Asia.

In between, the transition to democracy had begun in 2010 with the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, who had spent 15 of the last 20 years under house arrest. As soon as she was released, she gave an interview to the newspaper ‘ABC’ in which she was convinced that she would see democracy in Myanmar, but also pragmatic to maintain good relations with authoritarian regimes such as the Chinese.

After a decade of democratic hiatus, the dictatorship returns to Myanmar, Burma’s official name adopted by the military in 1989 to shake off your British colonial past. It seemed that the country had embarked on a path of no return to freedom, but it has turned out to be a round trip to the dictatorship, its natural political state. Following its tradition, the Army staged a coup on Monday, just as Parliament was to be constituted after the new victory of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), in the November elections.

Alleging “fraud” for the landslide triumph of the NLD, even more humiliating than in 2015 when obtaining 83% of the votes, the country’s new ‘strongman’, General Min Aung Hlaing, has seized power and declared a state of emergency. Although he has promised that new elections will be held within a year and that he will respect the result of the polls, it is feared that he will reform the law to veto Suu Kyi.

It would not be the first time because already in 2008, in the midst of the ‘Nargis’ catastrophe, the military held a farce of referendum to amend the Constitution and continue to retain part of its power even when they opened up to democracy. Among other things, they secured 25% of the seats in Parliament, control of three key ministries such as Defense, Interior and Borders and prohibited someone married or with children with a foreigner, such as Suu Kyi, from accessing the presidency or vice-presidency from the country. At the moment, ‘The Lady’, as she is popularly known, has been locked up again in her mansion under the strange accusation of having illegally imported communications equipment that, according to the BBC, would be walkie-talkies.

Ethnic cleansing



Overcome the initial surprise, Myanmar citizens have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the coup and in support of Suu Kyi, 75 years old. Although her international reputation was shattered by her complicity in 2017 with the “ethnic cleansing” of Rohingya Muslims, she remains revered. in the country for her fight for democracy and for being the daughter of General Aung San, an independence hero assassinated when she was only two years old. To defuse the protests, the ‘Tatmadaw’ (Army) cut the internet yesterday, returning the country to the isolation in which it lived for almost half a century.

Since 1962, when General Ne Win took power in another coup, Myanmar has been run by a military regime. Although the opposition managed to overthrow Ne Win in August 1988, another military junta replaced him in September of that same year after violently crushing the protests demanding democracy. In 1990, the Army called an election that was overwhelmingly won by Aung San Suu Kyi, who was confined under house arrest.

The question is why the Army has staged this new coup when impunity and control of its multimillion-dollar businesses had been assured, such as jade mines, banks and hotel chains. “Many factors are involved in the military coup, such as the bad relationship between General Min Aung Hlaing and Aung San Suu Kyi and their contempt for the Army, which is concerned that the Government may make changes to end their presence in power and an excuse has been sought to act, ”explains Professor Daniel Gomà Pinilla, an expert on the Asian country.

After a decade of democratic hiatus, the military dictatorship returns as the citizens of Myanmar (that is, the former Burmese) mobilize to not lose the freedom that they had cost so much time and effort to conquer.