In Myanmar, since the military coup in February 2021, members of the Chin Christian minority have taken up arms to defend their territory, their identity and their ideals against the junta that governs the country.

Far from the spotlight, in the mountains of western Myanmar, a war is raging that affects civilians. There, the Chin minority resists against the military junta that rules the country.

In the mountains bordering India, they have set up a training camp to form a resistance army. Many are young people who have abandoned their jobs and studies to take up arms and defend their beliefs and ideals.

However, the feat is far from easy. The military junta seeks to end the resistance and assert its control over the territory.

In the center is the civilian population that receives the aerial bombardments of the junta and many have been forced to leave their homes forever…



