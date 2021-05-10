Myanmar | The poet who opposed the Myanmar junta is said to have died during interrogations, the body was returned without internal organs

“They shoot us in the head but don’t realize that revolution resides in the heart.”

Myanmar a poet who opposed the military junta Khet Thi has died during interrogations by authorities, his family told news agencies. Khet Thin’s body was returned to relatives without internal organs.

Khet Thi became known, among other things, for his phrase “they shoot us in the head but do not understand that revolution resides in the heart”.

According to his wife, the soldiers and the police both took them for questioning on Saturday.

“They called me in the morning and told me to come to the hospital in Monywa. I thought it was just a broken hand or something. When I arrived at the hospital, Khet Thi was in the morgue and his internal organs had been removed, ”the wife Chaw Su told the Burmese BBC.

At the hospital, Khet Th’s wife was told that her husband had had a heart attack.

“He died at the hospital after being tortured in an interrogation center,” a political prisoner rights organization told Reuters. The organization did not specify the source to its knowledge.

Myanmarists protested against the military junta on 27 April.­

In Myanmar there have been numerous demonstrations in some places, even bloody, against the military junta.

In recent months, military clashes against rebellious minority peoples have also intensified in remote areas of Myanmar. Tens of thousands of people have once again been forced to flee their homes due to violence, the UN estimates.

The army seized power from the Myanmar government on 1 February. According to the military, the elections held late last year, in which a party close to the military suffered a defeat, were fraudulent.

Leader of Myanmar since the coup Aung San Suu Kyi and many other government executives have been arrested. Nearly 800 civilians have died in the unrest.

Khet Thi is reportedly at least the third Myanmar poet who died in unrest.

“My people are being shot and I can only throw back poems,” Khet Thi recently wrote according to Reuters.

“But when you’re sure the sound isn’t enough, you have to choose a weapon carefully. I’m ready to shoot. ”